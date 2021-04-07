Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of EVV opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $12.89.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
