Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of EVV opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $12.89.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

