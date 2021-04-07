Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $12.05.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
