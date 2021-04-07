Eargo, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 14th (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo’s (NASDAQ:EAR) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 14th. Eargo had issued 7,851,852 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $141,333,336 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get Eargo alerts:

EAR opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94. Eargo has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.