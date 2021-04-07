DS Smith Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 423.10 ($5.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 356.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 435.90 ($5.70).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

