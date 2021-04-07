Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after purchasing an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after buying an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $141.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

