Douglas Kerr Sells 14,072 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $423,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,556.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Douglas Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generation Bio alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86.

Shares of GBIO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. 37,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,034. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

GBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at about $4,456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at about $574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Generation Bio by 3,342.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,743 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Generation Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.