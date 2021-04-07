Donna Gail Yanko Sells 2,000 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Donna Gail Yanko sold 2,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $18,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donna Gail Yanko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $25,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $24,600.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

