Dock (DOCK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $37.92 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $76.68 million and $37.92 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00055015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00046054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.07 or 0.00627576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00078897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

