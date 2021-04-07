DOC.COM (MTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $163,656.00

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $163,656.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DOC.COM has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00056685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00022223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.70 or 0.00635083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00080425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 763,866,693 coins. DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

DOC.COM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOC.COM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

