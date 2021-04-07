dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. II alerts:

NYSE DMYD opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.