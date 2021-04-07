Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,329 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 884,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

