Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,605 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,605 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of EOG Resources worth $156,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,157,496 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $157,465,000 after purchasing an additional 123,543 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 63,188 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 797,855 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.04 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

