Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,241 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $154,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100,642 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $276,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,846 shares of company stock valued at $52,521,473. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average is $124.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

