Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,886,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $157,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTB. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

CTB stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

