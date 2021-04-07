Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,728,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 119,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.25% of Select Medical worth $158,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after buying an additional 775,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,885,000 after purchasing an additional 473,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 306,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 12.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 258,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,397 shares of company stock worth $13,848,520. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

