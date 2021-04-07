Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 521,491 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $150,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 30.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Xerox

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

