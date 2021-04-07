Digitalcoin Trading 26.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $958,224.71 and approximately $841.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,031.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,949.95 or 0.03480111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.33 or 0.00382515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.86 or 0.01081288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.36 or 0.00453955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00419423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00031083 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.33 or 0.00300416 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,212,366 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

