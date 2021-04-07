Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.0% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $143.67. 8,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,205. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.71 and its 200 day moving average is $140.86. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.95.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

