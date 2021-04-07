Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Down 4.8%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.36 and last traded at $77.34. 40,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,149,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.