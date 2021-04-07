Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €43.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DWNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.37 ($53.38).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWNI opened at €40.83 ($48.04) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.95. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.