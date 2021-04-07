Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.00

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 143900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $1.3908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.