Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.50 ($180.59).

DB1 stock opened at €143.95 ($169.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €138.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

