Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

DBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.44 ($53.46).

Shares of ETR:DBAN opened at €39.20 ($46.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12 month low of €26.20 ($30.82) and a 12 month high of €39.90 ($46.94). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.38. The company has a market cap of $589.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

