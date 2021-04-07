DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Hits $180.01 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.90 or 0.00011948 BTC on exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $180.01 million and $304,149.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00269621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00116488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00764960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.82 or 0.99706094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011521 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.