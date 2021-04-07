Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 150,000 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,124.66.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 20,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$19,200.00.

DML stock opened at C$1.55 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$2.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -59.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on DML shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.20 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.40.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

