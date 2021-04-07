Denison Mines Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Denison Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.70 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

DNN stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

