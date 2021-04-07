Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $24,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 290,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,516,163 shares of company stock valued at $163,263,822. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

