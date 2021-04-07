DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73,060 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $74,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 239,483 shares of company stock worth $34,112,873 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

