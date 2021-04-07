DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 44,981 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 962,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $44,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $167,225,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 785.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

RCI opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

