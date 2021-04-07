DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $55.59 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 298.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864,162 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $55,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

