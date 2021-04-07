DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 483,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,268 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $65,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $131.43 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.