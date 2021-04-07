DeGreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 301,642 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 308.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,642 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPIB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,635. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.