Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

WDC opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.