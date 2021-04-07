Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $243.46 and a 1 year high of $374.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

