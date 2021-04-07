Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 536 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.12.

