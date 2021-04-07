Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,350 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,203,000 after buying an additional 317,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88,772 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,519,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,186,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

