Defined Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM opened at $122.44 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

