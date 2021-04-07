DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.86 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and $1.41 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00261509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.00719966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,802.57 or 0.99148373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00667505 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,537,397 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.