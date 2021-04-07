DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $568,254.33 and $1,339.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00055192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00022149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.25 or 0.00627901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00079585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

