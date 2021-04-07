Debra Zumwalt Sells 205 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $10,717.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,686.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HURN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. 7,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 48,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

