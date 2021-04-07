David Donnan Smith Sells 16,000 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CFO David Donnan Smith sold 16,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Donnan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Koss alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, David Donnan Smith sold 149,000 shares of Koss stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $6,035,990.00.

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Koss Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $127.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.