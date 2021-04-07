Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DSKE. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. Daseke has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.10 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

