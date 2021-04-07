DAOBet (BET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $339.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, DAOBet has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $339.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,717.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.76 or 0.01144813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.61 or 0.00465393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00061619 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

