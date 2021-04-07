Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:DAN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,508. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Dana by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 116,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.