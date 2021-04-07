Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $363.34

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 363.34 ($4.75) and traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.57). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 374 ($4.89), with a volume of 6,954 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £833.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 363.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 306.51.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

