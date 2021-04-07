Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $768.68

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 768.68 ($10.04) and traded as high as GBX 907 ($11.85). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 899 ($11.75), with a volume of 131,754 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on DMGT. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 895.60 ($11.70).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 886.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 768.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

