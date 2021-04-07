DAEX (DAX) Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $65,124.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAEX has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00055856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00633773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00080001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

