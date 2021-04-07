CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.32 Million

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce $20.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.70 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $49.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $94.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.87 million to $129.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.56 million, with estimates ranging from $74.87 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 38,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTMX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,630. The company has a market cap of $515.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.