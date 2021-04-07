CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.32 Million

Equities analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce $20.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.70 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $49.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $94.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.87 million to $129.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.56 million, with estimates ranging from $74.87 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 38,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTMX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,630. The company has a market cap of $515.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

