CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $12.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $310.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

