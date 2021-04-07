CUTcoin Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $34.43 million and $738.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.00327932 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00028320 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00035091 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,545,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,545,224 tokens. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

